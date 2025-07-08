@ rotolol Nothing has changed in Vivaldi and with how Standalone installs work.

It's assumed when using Standalone installs that the user has write permissions to the install folder.

Only the All Users type install binaries are installed in Program Files, and requires UAC elevation to update.

Program Files are protected from writing by users, for good reasons.

Only processes running as SYSTEM/TrustedInstaller is allowed to write there.

My folders are: "C:\Program Files (x86)\

Program Files (x86) is for 32-bit applications only.

https://www.howtogeek.com/129178/why-does-64-bit-windows-need-a-separate-program-files-x86-folder/

with an administrator account.

Your user being a member of the Administrators group does NOT mean it has Administrator privileges, it only means it can run elevated processes through UAC.

By default the Administator account is disabled in Windows. Users are NOT meant to log in using that account.

The only way a Standalone install would work in Program Files is the browser is launched as SYSTEM/TrustedInstaller. This is for obvious reasons STRONGLY discouraged.

Install the browser somewhere else than Program Files.