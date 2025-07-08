-
Hallo there, i'm using Vivaldi since its first release.
I would like to point out that after the latest update, Vivaldi Standalone no longer starts if the installation folder is inside C:\Program Files or C:\Program Files (x86) .
I have always used Vivaldi Standalone inside C:\Program Files (x86).
My folders are: "C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\User Data\Default" and "C:\Program Files (x86)\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe".
I'm using a Windows 11 up-to-date machine with an administrator account.
The problem is that being inside Programs folder, Vivaldi cannot create the /temp folder, and therefore it no longer starts.
I think it's a permissions issue (????), yet this is the first time ever I've had this problem.
I tried on multiple machines, the browser starts the first time, but after the update it crashes and won't start again.
If i copy the Vivaldi folder somewhere else, then the browser starts without problems. It's the first time it happens.
-
When i first clicked the icon to open the browser and nothing happened, i panicked. I have been living in this browser for years ! I also manually updated it, but i always get the same result, the program does not start, even clicking on vivaldi.exe.
Then after some tests i realized that i had to move the folder, and now i am launching the browser from a different path.
I don't understand why it had never happened before, is it my problem or Windows 11 or Vivaldi ?
-
@rotolol Don't do that then?
-
I have been using Vivaldi for years, i would like to understand why now , i could also have a virus maybe. I have wasted a lot of time trying to solve the issue, maybe some developer can check if there is a problem or not and what it depends on.
-
@rotolol
Program Files (x86) is a protected system folder from writes. The browser has no business in it unless you know exactly why. Install to \AppData\Local or another disk, but not to system partitions.
-
@rotolol It's quite simple - the browser needs write permissions to the User Data folder otherwise it can't start.
Also during updates it needs to write a temporary folder to replace the old install.
Since your user won't have write permissions to Program Files, this will fail.
I know you said "done it for years".
I don't care nor do I care how you managed to get that hack working.
Just don't do it, that's my advice.
-
I know now, but until 2 days ago the browser always started without problems. So something has changed in Vivaldi or Windows 11.
If I start virtual machines with previous images of my system, the browser starts a first time, as it always did, then once closed and relaunched, it does not start anymore.
-
@rotolol Nothing has changed in Vivaldi and with how Standalone installs work.
It's assumed when using Standalone installs that the user has write permissions to the install folder.
Only the All Users type install binaries are installed in Program Files, and requires UAC elevation to update.
Program Files are protected from writing by users, for good reasons.
Only processes running as SYSTEM/TrustedInstaller is allowed to write there.
My folders are: "C:\Program Files (x86)\
Program Files (x86) is for 32-bit applications only.
https://www.howtogeek.com/129178/why-does-64-bit-windows-need-a-separate-program-files-x86-folder/
with an administrator account.
Your user being a member of the Administrators group does NOT mean it has Administrator privileges, it only means it can run elevated processes through UAC.
By default the Administator account is disabled in Windows. Users are NOT meant to log in using that account.
The only way a Standalone install would work in Program Files is the browser is launched as SYSTEM/TrustedInstaller. This is for obvious reasons STRONGLY discouraged.
Install the browser somewhere else than Program Files.
-
I recently upgraded to Windows 11, and I had a similar issue when trying to update the Stable release from 7.4 to 7.5.
I have always located the Stable in \AppData\Local, but Vivaldi would not start for me.
I had always used the "Run this program as an Administrator" option in the file properties, but after I disabled that option, Vivaldi did start.
I thought Vivaldi needed that option enabled in the past, but everything is now working for me.
-
@AllanH said in VIVALDI STANDALONE BROKEN after the latest update:
I had always used the "Run this program as an Administrator" option in the file properties
Browsers should never, ever be run as Administrator.
There is also zero need to do so if you install the application properly.
-
If I remember, I couldn't choose Vivaldi as the default browser without that option enabled in an earlier version of Windows.
-
@AllanH The Standalone installer has an option for that:
It might have been necessary at some point to run as Administrator to make the "Set as default" option register Vivaldi as a default web browser - ONCE and only once.
Running it as Administrator permanently is just plain stupid.
-
A standalone should never be installed in Windows programs folder. Use supported Windows standards with %LOCALAPPDATA% folder for such install.
-
@AllanH said in VIVALDI STANDALONE BROKEN after the latest update:
I have always located the Stable in \AppData\Local, but Vivaldi would not start for me.
I had always used the "Run this program as an Administrator" option in the file properties, but after I disabled that option, Vivaldi did start.
There is no need to change Vivaldi app property to elevate user rights.
Vivaldi runs if you use Installer's Advanced → Install For the User.