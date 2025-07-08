when i open a folder from the speed dial of the homepage, then it keeps going back to the home within a few seconds, and doesn't let me to see the contents of the folder even for a few seconds, it is very infuriating.

using a tablet, android 13, with account and sync.

please fix this asap, it gives almost anxiety such that i've had to switch to some other browser for now until its fixed.

i have reported the bug before, but no reply and no work done despite its severity.