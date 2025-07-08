@ AllanH said in Vivaldi's adblocker getting detected?:

I posted my filter lists enabled for both Vivaldi and uBlock at https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/828232.

The investing.com site didn't display any adblocker popup for me.

I had thought that Vivaldi was really making progress with their AdBlocker, but SourceForge.net is now displaying ads after those ads were blocked using the latest Stable on May 29.

I just noticed that filter lists automatically get updated on Vivaldi. And there isn't much to configure, you either enable or disable a list, but there is no fine tuning like with uBlock. Vivaldi's adblocker is way too basic.

But I just think it's weird that the built-in adblocker gets detected while uBlock doesn't, I wonder if it has implemented some trick to fool adblocking detectors. If so, Vivaldi should get this too. I see no ads on SourceForge though, can you post some screenshots?