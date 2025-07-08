-
RasheedHolland
I have noticed that this is often the case, how can this be solved? For example, on investing.com, I get to see the ''you're using an adblocker'' popup. Why would Vivaldi's adblocker get detected, while uBlock does not? I haven't tried it with Ghostery and Adblock Plus.
I posted my filter lists enabled for both Vivaldi and uBlock at https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/828232.
The investing.com site didn't display any adblocker popup for me.
I had thought that Vivaldi was really making progress with their AdBlocker, but SourceForge.net is now displaying ads after those ads were blocked using the latest Stable on May 29.
RasheedHolland
I just noticed that filter lists automatically get updated on Vivaldi. And there isn't much to configure, you either enable or disable a list, but there is no fine tuning like with uBlock. Vivaldi's adblocker is way too basic.
But I just think it's weird that the built-in adblocker gets detected while uBlock doesn't, I wonder if it has implemented some trick to fool adblocking detectors. If so, Vivaldi should get this too. I see no ads on SourceForge though, can you post some screenshots?