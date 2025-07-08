-
techguy1954
Hello,
Since updating to Vivaldi 7.5.3735.44 when I open the bookmarks page it scrolls to the top, before the update it would scroll down to the last opened bookmark. Is this a setting or is it a bug in the latest version, please could someone clarify this.
@techguy1954 A already confirmed usability issue in internal bug tracker.
techguy1954
Thank you so much, just another question about the latest version is it possible to bring back the titles in the new tab page menu for bookmarks, mail, history, calendar etc. I used to really like the text as well as the icon, but now it is just an icon.