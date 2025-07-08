-
It seems to me that it would be nice to make a function that makes it impossible to record or a screenshot of a private tab.
After all, in fact, now all privacy lies in the fact that the history of visits is not preserved, nothing more.
I think a feature like this would be useful on any platform.
yngve Vivaldi Team
The point about the private window and its tabs is to not leave any trace whatsoever on the system.
A screenshot will leave either a file on disk with your screenshot, or in the clipboard, and some systems have a history of what has been added to the clipboard.
@yngve said in Private tab:
signal has a function that generally prevents you from taking a screenshot of the application.
I'm talking about a similar function.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@tannim Aha. missed the "im" part of impossible. Sorry.
I am not familiar with how that would be prevented, especially to prevent the OS from doing screenshots.
The one thing I am aware of when it comes to Signal is their marking the app as DRM-managed to disable Copilot Recall.
@yngve I don’t know exactly how such a function works, but it doesn’t seem very complicated, and your team can implement it on almost any platform.
Some plugins also make it impossible to take a screenshot when entering banking data, which also adds security.