What am I doing wrong here?
I was looking for the article I read the other day and I was sure it's in my history, but the address bar dropdown refuses to find it. Searching through my history finds it immediately. Are my Address Field Suggestions wrong?
I'd prefer to see history matches. Tried disabling prioritize bookmarks and enabling only when when search engine nickname, but it didn't help (It just displayed the reddit result)
@kristijan
Hi, I can reproduce this.
Iirc a user reported in here but I am not sure a bug report was created, at least I cant find one.
Please report it to the bug tracker, I can confirm it internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
@mib2berlin VB-118532, my vivaldi username matches the one I use here
@kristijan
Thank you for the report, confirmed.
Adding your user name makes it easier to find a report if one doesn't know or forgot the report number.
@mib2berlin said in Address bar doesn't show history matches:
Please report it to the bug tracker, I can confirm it internally.
But on a 7.5 with a clean profile, this problem doesn't exist.
mib2berlin Soprano
@bryk
Hi, I have clean profiles for testing but they doesn't have month of history.
No idea how I should test this without using it for some time.
After testing something, install/remove extensions and so forth I reset it to get a clean profile again.
@bryk I also can't confirm this on my snapshot install, but I only have a dozen or so pages there. I can find most of my history in my main install as well, but some are missing. Like this one. Maybe that's to be expected when a browser has months of history, but this is a recent entry. Dunno
yojimbo274064400
@mib2berlin said in Address bar doesn't show history matches:
⋮
No idea how I should test this without using it for some time.
⋮
AFAICS issue is due to Settings > Address Bar > Drop-Down Maximum Size, i.e. search iterates over first set of results returned instead of all.
To reproduce the issue consider trying the following:
set Settings > Address Bar > Drop-Down Maximum Size to 5
visit the following links:
type
examplein address bar field and note not all matching history entries are shown
set Settings > Address Bar > Drop-Down Maximum Size to 16
-
type
examplein address bar field and note now all matching history entries are shown
Found another great example of this. I "sleepwatched" some of these videos multiple times, but only 2 of them are accessible through the address bar. According to this, it's not just the recent results either, both of these are further back in history. Not sure if this aligns with the drop-down size theory or not.
@yojimbo274064400
Hi, my default setting is 42 and my example is not shown.
I have no other results in the history search because I visited this page only once, May 2025.
I guess you cant test this with a few history entries.
yojimbo274064400
Fair point, so I have removed mention of Drop-Down Maximum Size from my earlier post