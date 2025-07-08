-
tallesborges
I have many workspaces, and I would like to customize the "default" folder for each one. This way, each workspace can have a different bookmark folder.
mib2berlin Soprano
@tallesborges
Hi, please vote for the existing request:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85002/speeddial-and-bookmark-bar-dedicated-to-each-workspaces
You can search on a user page for existing requests, we have about 6000 already:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Welcome to the forum, mib