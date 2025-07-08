-
"error translating page"
w11
7.5.3735.44
Pesala Ambassador
@cleuton4k Working fine here. There are sometimes server issues. Please try again.
@Pesala This is not just happening to me
@cleuton4k Yes, translate to Portugues is broken.
We have a report for some pages:
VB-118517 "translate no longer works" — Confirmed
For me the web page translation fails completely now.
Now it works again. Strange.
@DoctorG sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't
the translation service status has disappeared in ?
https://vivaldistatus.com/
Translation doesn't work til some days on a Mac.
betoguedes
translator service is not working for me in Vivaldi Linux .[link text]( link url)
@betoguedes Yes was already told at https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/847533
I do not know when that will be fixed, currently parts of team is on summer vacation.
mib2berlin Soprano
The bug is fixed, I tested at: https://he.wikipedia.org/wiki/.