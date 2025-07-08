-
twisted8000
Hello, with the latest update Vivaldi added a million options to close items. How do I get it to go back to the way it was? With just one option close tab. Easy, simple and works the way I want it to. I don't really need a thing that closes tabs to the left, right... ect.
Thanks
-
Pesala Ambassador
@twisted8000 Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation, Tab, Tab context menu.
Remove what you don’t use, and move frequently used items to the top.
-
twisted8000
@Pesala Beautiful it back to the way it was, Thanks.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@twisted8000 Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark as Correct