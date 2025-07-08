-
Since the last big update of Vivaldi translation from Finnisch to German result in "Fehler beim Übersetzen der Seite" also in the English Version!
@OJM58 Welche URL ist das?
@OJM58 Kann ich bestätigen.
Today the translation works for short pages (English and Finnisch to German). But for more than 1, 2 pages to scroll down, the application blinks in the tab (look at the screenshot)
@OJM58 Beide Seiten funktionieren im Webseite übersetzen von FI → DE.
Wo denn?
Ich sehe da nichts auf ksml.fi oder yle.fi , nichts flackert in der Tab-Leiste.
The problem occurs with longer web pages, especially when you choose the reading view.
https://singularityhub.com/2025/07/08/shifting-forces-the-evolving-debate-around-dark-energy/?utm_campaign=SU Hub Daily Newsletter&utm_medium=email&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_vhbL7efmD05fkjxpwpEd-FrjO6wg7wkbhYauqMwUXVdOTM68LR_5IheSi6_9ezQNN45VZqbyYjYkF8QO-C-Ah3GYQrw&_hsmi=370419705&utm_content=370419705&utm_source=hs_email
This is a long text and then the problem with "Application error" "Page not found" occurs.
@OJM58 Ich bekomme keine Fehler auf der Seite im Reader und mit Übersetzung der Anzeige des Readers auf Deutsch..
I checked the vivaldi version
7.5.3735.47 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
had the latest Window version
Edition Windows 11 Pro
Version 24H2
Installiert am 02.03.2025
Betriebssystembuild 26100.4652
Leistung Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.26100.128.0
and have enough RAM
Gerätename MyPowerPC
Prozessor AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 8-Core Processor (3.90 GHz)
Installierter RAM 64,0 GB
Systemtyp 64-Bit-Betriebssystem, x64-basierter Prozessor
The error still occurs
But it is only a minor bug - I can live with that