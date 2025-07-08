Make it possible to show tabs like in Firefox - full display of the tab name
-
kirill1996
Make it possible to show tabs like in Firefox - full display of the tab name
-
kirill1996
On HD resolution, to put it mildly... It's very difficult to navigate through the tabs when displayed like in your browser
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@kirill1996
Hi, maybe Horizontal Scrolling is what you are looking for?
-
kirill1996
@mib2berlin said in Make it possible to show tabs like in Firefox - full display of the tab name:
Hi, maybe Horizontal Scrolling is what you are looking for?
Thank you very much)
Somehow I don't always pay attention to this point)