-
vesapajula
For years Vivaldi has had issues with the Microsoft 365 admin portal. Save buttons aren't there, frames cannot be browsed down, scaling goes way off. Is there a way to get this to work on Vivaldi, or is it another mobile browser for the Ms admin tasks?
Oh wow, can't browse right to post this either without trickery.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I can't test the site myself, but can recommend a few things you could try.
- Disable the Tracker and Ad Blocker.
- If you've set different zoom levels in Vivaldi or Android settings, see how the site looks with the default zoom level.
- Delete site data (while the site is open, tap the shield icon on the Address Bar and go to Cookies and site data, tap the trash can icon)
- Switch to desktop mode.
- Install the Snapshot (public test) version of Vivaldi and without changing any settings, see how the site looks there.