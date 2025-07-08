-
I add a lot of text to our wiki, but I need to remove the formatting. To do this, I use “Paste as plain text” via Menu>Edit>Paste as plain text. Unfortunately, I can't do this via the context menu as this is changed by our wiki.
As this procedure is very cumbersome, I would like to have a shortcut for it. The usual Ctrl+Shift+V is assigned a different function.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@deelite You can assign a different shortcut to Paste and Go — then you are free to assign Ctrl+Shift+V to Paste as Plain Text.
-
@Pesala There's no option to set a shortcut for "Paste as plain text" in shortcut management. Or can I add one and didn't see it?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@deelite
Hi, search for "plain" it is in the Window section:
-
@mib2berlin In shortcut management?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@deelite
Yes, Settings > Keyboard > Window > scroll down.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@deelite The Search field has focus by default when opening the Settings Dialog. Just start typing any search term such as Plain or plain (it is not case-sensitive).
-
@Pesala OK, thank you! I used the shortcut overview and didn't see it there.
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests