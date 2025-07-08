-
I used to be able to to rename my profiles from the profile manager, but since the new UI update, I haven't been able to find how to rename my different profiles as the options button was removed. How do you rename profiles with the new profile manager UI?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Necredibly
Hi, you cant, this is bug:
VB-116249
There is no clear way to edit profile names + icons
It is confirmed in the bug tracker, we have to wait.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Necredibly
Hi again, you can edit the file Local State but you need a Json editor and it is tricky.
Make a backup of the file before you change anything, this can mess up your complete Vivaldi install.