All of a sudden, Vivaldi for Mac has started opening the Help sidebar whenever the program is launched. This started the other day when I opened the sidebar to search for help on something else. Since then, the sidebar always opens. I close the sidebar, quit Vivaldi, and then the sidebar opens up when I start the app. I have rebooted to see if that helped, but it did not.
I have searched through the settings but I can't find a setting that has any effect on this. How do I stop the Help sidebar from constantly opening?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@dmeissner You mean the panel? Your profile likely has an issue. What are your current panel settings in
vivaldi:settings/panel/?
Thanks for the reply. I had tried resetting the panel settings to the default, but that didn't work. As I mentioned, it started when I searched Vivaldi Help for a different issue.
It seems to be related to Workspaces: I was able to stop the behavior by deleting Help from a Workspace, but when I tested by opening Help again the setting stuck and I couldn't find where I had made the fix. I finally deleted the Help button from the sidebar, which so far has worked.
I can't find much information on managing workspaces, and the documentation I have found doesn't seem to be accurate. I don't intentionally use Workspaces. But anyway, it seems to be OK for the moment.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@dmeissner You can stop using workspaces by deleting all workspaces and removing the workspaces button. Having a web panel of Vivaldi help open shouldn’t influence the visibility of the panel. I’m still unsure whether you are hiding the panel container completely, or whether the web panel is expanded in the already open container. It makes a difference.
Anyway, I tried to reproduce your issue on a test profile. I created a workspace and opened Vivaldi Help in it for good measure. Vivaldi Help is a default panel, I hid the panel container with Vivaldi Help expanded and restarted the browser. Panel container remained hidden and Vivaldi Help was not expanded. I tried the same thing with the panel container visible. Vivaldi Help was still not expanded on restart. I can’t find a way to trigger your problem.
@luetage Thanks very much for testing this out. I just tried installing Vivaldi on a separate computer just to see the default behavior. On the tab bar on the left there are three default "web panels", one for Vivaldi Social, one for Vivaldi Help, and one for Wikipedia. These all seem to work as expected; I can open and close them, and Vivaldi leaves them closed after restarting.
I've been using Vivaldi for a few years without any significant issues, but as I mentioned this problem started a few days ago when I opened the Help panel. After that, every time I started Vivaldi the panel opened. I eventually deleted Help and Wikipedia from the panel strip, and between that and fiddling with closing Workspaces the problem has gone away. If it happens again I'll try to collect more details and post another question.