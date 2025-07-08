Thanks for the reply. I had tried resetting the panel settings to the default, but that didn't work. As I mentioned, it started when I searched Vivaldi Help for a different issue.

It seems to be related to Workspaces: I was able to stop the behavior by deleting Help from a Workspace, but when I tested by opening Help again the setting stuck and I couldn't find where I had made the fix. I finally deleted the Help button from the sidebar, which so far has worked.

I can't find much information on managing workspaces, and the documentation I have found doesn't seem to be accurate. I don't intentionally use Workspaces. But anyway, it seems to be OK for the moment.