-
All other browsing happens normally without issue.
When I visit Jotform.com and attempt to login, Vivaldi crashes every time.
Only just started happening within the last day.
-
@infin Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
@infin said in Logging in to Jotform.com crashes Vivaldi:
When I visit Jotform.com and attempt to login, Vivaldi crashes every time.
Having a crash means what? Vivaldi exiting or tab crash (with a black bird icon)?
How do you login? With mail address, with Google or Microsoft?