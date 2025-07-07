@ awpr said in High Memory Usage:

Hello, I've been having very high memory usages on my computer. I have 32gb DDR5 6000 speed ram, but it will use almost all of it and will freeze when I also have adobe illustrator open.

I wonder how many tabs are open to make Vivaldi use 11GB RAM?

But yes, Vivaldi is known to use way too much RAM, it currently uses about 3GB on my system, while not a lot of tabs are active, most of them are hibernated. I wonder if it might have something to do with my low SSD diskspace.

I only have 8GB RAM, but I really need 16GB, because I do open a lot of tabs. But Chromium is a complete joke though, older browsers used way less RAM, probably because they weren't multi-process browsers, but still, know what I mean?