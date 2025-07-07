-
Hello, I've been having very high memory usages on my computer. I have 32gb DDR5 6000 speed ram, but it will use almost all of it and will freeze when I also have adobe illustrator open.
mib2berlin Soprano
@awpr
Hi, this looks like running 500 tabs or one tab leaking memory.
Open the internal task manager with Shift+Esc, sort for memory.
I had one tab reloading in an endless loop, takes a lot of RAM and CPU.
26% CPU is also way to much, Vivaldi run 2-5% if you do nothing on my Ryzen 7 system.
I wonder how many tabs are open to make Vivaldi use 11GB RAM?
But yes, Vivaldi is known to use way too much RAM, it currently uses about 3GB on my system, while not a lot of tabs are active, most of them are hibernated. I wonder if it might have something to do with my low SSD diskspace.
I only have 8GB RAM, but I really need 16GB, because I do open a lot of tabs. But Chromium is a complete joke though, older browsers used way less RAM, probably because they weren't multi-process browsers, but still, know what I mean?
@awpr @RasheedHolland
This is Vivaldi running 1048 tabs after start:
Could be a webpage or extensions going nuts and consuming more and more RAM.
I guess these are all blank tabs right? Of course memory usage also depends on how heavy a website is. I currently have 54 active tabs (all other hibernated), and Vivaldi is using 3GB RAM, I think this is way too much.
mib2berlin Soprano
@RasheedHolland
I opened about 100 tabs, all active on Firefox and Vivaldi, I tried to get 100 tasks for both.
Wich browser use less then Firefox and Vivaldi?
Check the internal task manager, maybe one extension or a tab use a lot of memory.
The OP has a different problem.
Yes, but these are blank pages right? So that doesn't tell you anything. I just checked with Vivaldi's task manager which websites were using the most RAM on my system, but it's a bit confusing, I'm not sure if all RAM usage is grouped per domainname.
But I did notice that apparantly Yahoo Finance (one single tab) was using 1GB RAM, but when I close it, nothing was released. You see why I believe something is wrong with Vivaldi's memory management? And extensions were NOT using a lot of RAM.
@RasheedHolland
No they are not blank, all active tabs opened from my bookmarks.
RasheedHolland
OK my bad, but then it still depends on how heavy these websites are. On my system, it's mostly websites from investing.com, cnbc.com, ad.nl, finance.yahoo.com and imdb.com, apparantly they are quite heavy. I assume that hibernated tabs should play no role.
@RasheedHolland
Yes, I checked all of your links and they are heavy, watching Yahoo Finance also take one of my CPU cores 100% but I am on Linux at moment and don't want boot Windows again.
I would create a workspace with this pages and hibernate it if not on use.
These are my most used menu entries.