I'd really love to be able to customize the order of the profiles in the dropdown from the menu bar. I use profiles to separate clients and work type and some of the profiles are related to the others, so it'd be great to be able to have the profiles next to each other. But if custom wasn't an option, just to be able to order them alphabetically would be great.

Pardon the redundancy if this feature has already been requested–my first time here and I didn't see it in a search.