I'd really love to be able to customize the order of the profiles in the dropdown from the menu bar. I use profiles to separate clients and work type and some of the profiles are related to the others, so it'd be great to be able to have the profiles next to each other. But if custom wasn't an option, just to be able to order them alphabetically would be great.
Pardon the redundancy if this feature has already been requested–my first time here and I didn't see it in a search.
Hi and welcome to the forum.
It is sometimes hard to find existing requests with a forum search but it exists.
It got 24 user votes since 2020 so I fear this will not come anytime soon.
You can vote with the like button in the first post.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46330/profile-sort-alphabetically
A user created a database for feature requests, much easier to find requests there.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
@BruceCoop Open this search and add it as a Web Panel.
It is then easy to modify the search terms to locate other topics.
