I use Joplin for notetaking replacing Evernote. I am also a little obsessive about clipping webpages and articles. In Vivaldi. The Joplin Web Clipper has reduced functionality. It will not do type head in the tags field when saving a clipping. What is the correct way to raise the issue to developers?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Hadden89
Hi, first @lethalox should try in a Guest Profile.
I don't have an account but login on this page gives me an error but doesn't crash VIvaldi.
@lethalox
Please try in a Guest Profile.