-
I had two sessions of Vivaldi opened. I know, I shouldn't do that, but I did.
Usually both sessions restored when closing and opening Vivaldi, also after rebooting the laptop.
But now the second session with 100+ tabs did not, only the first.
Can I recover the second session??
-
@rump
Hi, if the tabs are not in "Closed Tabs" in the windows panel and/or you had Automatic Sessions Backup enabled no.
Many users use 2-10 Vivaldi windows, if you meant this with "sessions", this should work if you close Vivaldi with Exit not the X in a window.
-
Thanks for your swift reply.
Well, I can see my history of browsing from April, so much of the information I am interested in is there.
Is there a way to extract those tabs which I stored in a tab field (upper row of Vivaldi)?
-
@rump said in tabs in second Vivaldi session lost:
tab field (upper row of Vivaldi)?
No idea what "tab field" is, maybe add a screen shot.
Did you check the windows panel?
-
Sorry for not precise wording. The left of my upper line of Vivaldi looks like
There are several addresses stored, nickname starting with "Inst", "Goo", "Pay" etc.
In my second Vivaldi window, which is lost, there were some 100 such addresses.
From April to today I opened many of those, and the addresses are in the history from April.
I am interested only in those addresses which I stored explicitly in the first line of Vivaldi, like those you see in the picture.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@rump
This is called the tab bar and I can see 5 tabs.
If you had 100 tabs open and lost the session the tabs are gone.
Again, did you checked the windows panel?
To recover tabs from the history is possible but a lot of work.
Open vivaldi:history set to week and jump back to 1. April.
Then select addresses you want to open with Ctrl+Click.
Open the context menu with right click and choose Open or Open in a new tab.
Next day.
-
i followed your advice and found 187 closed tabs in the windows panel.
That was this morning, but then I had to leave.
When I open Vivaldi now again the 187 closed tabs disappeared :(((
I did not find a way to recover them.
-
@rump
Hm, something om your system wipe Vivaldi data, I guess.
I restart Vivaldi and the system often several times a day and they never disappear.
Do you use any cleaning software?
-
No, I hate programs doing something behind my back.
Given the list of tabs was erased, might it have been moved to some trash site?
-
@rump
No, if the list is empty closed tabs are not stored elsewhere.