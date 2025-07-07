@ razorsoup The flag was removed by the Chromium developers 2 months ago because the feature had been launched and active for a while, meaning they were satisfied that the feature did not "break the net".

The systems in your network have to be updated to tolerate Kyber, because ALL chromium based browsers are now using it.

It looks like it can be disabled in an Enterprise Managed environment by a policy, but I have not investigated far enough about that, as this is something your ISP/Sysadmin needs to fix last year.