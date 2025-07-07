-
Vivaldi is currently unable to connect to the sync service. The "vivaldi:flags/#enable-tls13-kyber" flag is missing in Vivaldi 7.5.3735.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit). I need to be able to turn this flag off because I know it causes issues on my network, particularly with the content filter/firewall used by my organization. Was this flag deprecated? I can't find any other options or flags related to this troublesome feature.
mib2berlin Soprano
@razorsoup
Hi, the Chromium developers removed this flag, strangely enough even with enabled Chromium 136 and 137 flags it doesn't appear.
I found a Python script to disable it for Chrome, I guess if you change the path to Vivaldi it should work for Vivaldi too.
I am not familiar with Python, I don't even know how you run these scripts on Windows.
Maybe wait a bit until our scripting experts steps by to check what the script exactly do.
Python scripts can harm your system!
https://scripts.xcitium.com/frontend/web/topic/script-to-disabletls-13-hybridized-kyber-supportin-google-chrome-for-all-user
yngve Vivaldi Team
@razorsoup The flag was removed by the Chromium developers 2 months ago because the feature had been launched and active for a while, meaning they were satisfied that the feature did not "break the net".
The systems in your network have to be updated to tolerate Kyber, because ALL chromium based browsers are now using it.
It looks like it can be disabled in an Enterprise Managed environment by a policy, but I have not investigated far enough about that, as this is something your ISP/Sysadmin needs to fix last year.
@yngve Unfortunately, the web filter / firewall is already as up to date as is available. My org uses ContentKeeper and is on Version: 19506,18-Oct-2024. This is unlikely to change anytime soon. Manually adding the option to the "Local State" file like the script linked by mib2berlin attempts to do also doesn't work. It just removes it from the file on next run.
Are there admx files available for Vivaldi for sysadmins to use to manage Group Policies related to Vivaldi in their environment?
yngve Vivaldi Team
@razorsoup IMO "October 2024" is synonymous with "Out of Date", especially with a security product.
Also, this TLS method has been undergoing drafting in the IETF for several years, and while a major change occurred last year, and it is the job of the vendors of such intermediates to be on top of such developments, and at least insure that their product does not break compatibility. As implementors of a TLS intermediate they are required to ignore unknown protocol extensions and cipher suites.