@ gerald77 what you are doing here is alike to ringing up a garage for the first time and saying "my car", and then hanging up. Next, you call and say that it's not working, and you hang up again. The next time you call and say "sorry, not a car, I meant my motorcycle".

You need to provide details. What steps have you taken to get where you are.

what android version what did you do to install it what happens when you start it what do you try that doesn't do what you think it should what actually happens

Help us help you.