Where is this? I don't see it working in TXT or HTML. I'm probably doing something wrong....but what? TIA
@janrif You mean: automatical different colours for the level of quotes nesting?
yojimbo274064400
Confirm Mail > Colour Quoted Text is selected under Mail Rendering, as highlighted below.
@janrif You mean: automatical different colours for the level of quotes nesting?
@doctorG That would be wonderful but this is what I was referring to:
yojimbo274064400
To confirm Colour Quoted Text is working as expected send yourself an email and reply to it. The received reply's message body should be similar to the following:
Show Message as Text:
Show Message as HTML:
Note, if message is only plain text then it will appear same as Show Message as Text
mossman Ambassador
@janrif You mean: automatical different colours for the level of quotes nesting?
@doctorG That would be wonderful but this is what I was referring to:
@DoctorG is referring to the same thing - quotes inside quotes should get a different colour.
The example below works in text only, but not using HTML rendering - which could be due to formatting in the mail overriding Vivaldi's colours. Now I've seen this I've decided to use text as default (I'll see if I can live with that or if images in mails etc. means I have to switch back again)
The example below works in text only, but not using HTML rendering
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
mossman Ambassador
The example below works in text only, but not using HTML rendering
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
To be honest, I don't think I've ever seen coloured quoted text for HTML mail in the mail view - it's always rendered as black-on-white(*). I just checked some old gMail and Vivaldi mail threads.
(*) edit: or whatever colours the mail is supposed to be rendered in
I assumed this is intended behaviour, not a bug...
I assumed this is intended behaviour, not a bug...
If such exists for text, why not for HTML a better visible level of quoting?
For me it is called: Missing feature.
But as i am not using Mail much, i do not report such to bug tracker.
mossman Ambassador
Looking again at the raw messages in the threads - good luck trying to correctly identify the nest level in the HTML versions!