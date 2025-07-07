In Vivaldi, when dragging a tab to the bookmarks bar, hovering over a folder doesn't auto expand to show subfolders. This makes it harder to organize bookmarks directly from the tab bar.

In browsers like chrome and brave, hovering over a bookmark folder while dragging a tab will auto expand the folder so you can drop it into subfolders easily.

Please add support for bookmark folder auto-expansion on hover during drag and drop, this would make bookmark organization easier and match the other browsers.