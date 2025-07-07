Previously I reported the fact that the stack frequently loses its name. Now with the tabs colour coding introduced in the last update, I think we may have a better idea on when that happens. In the case in the gif below, I moved a single tab from another window to this window. It seems to have gone inside the tab stack by mistake (I was dragging it to the right of that stack, on to the + button). There was another tab in that position that I don't know what happened to it. It could have disappeared when I dragged all those tab stacks from the main window to a second window or the tab I dragged could have substituted that tab. This is another issue we may have to look into, but I don't have enough evidence to report that one, but could be a clue. But lets just focus on the name and colour for now:

After this tab got into the tab stack, it overrode the tab stack's name and colour. So instead of the new tab getting the settings from the stack, the stack got the settings from the new tab (or something along these lines).

When I removed that tab from the stack, the name and colour came back: