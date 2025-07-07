-
techguy1954
Since updating to Vivaldi 7.5.3735.44, I am no longer able to open an email from the mail widget on my new tab page dashboard and then press K to mark it as read If I go into the email tab, select the message and press K it still works.
-
@techguy1954 In Latest Mails widget you can focus the mail in list with Tab key, but not mark mails with Shift+K.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
-
techguy1954
OK, so it is not a settings issue. I will report the bug, I thought it may be something I had changed, it is really annoying me since I am so used to opening a mail from the widget and marking it read with K