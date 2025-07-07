-
DavTirLuthier
I did search and there does not appear to be a straightforward answer available, so...
Why do I have a cloud icon on the main toolbar that says "Tabs from your other devices will show here"... ?
I have installed, setup and synced Vivaldi across 3 devices (Laptop [Linux], Tablet & Phone [both Android] ) and have been using it on and off for a year now, yet this has never worked, has never shown a synced Tab and still just shows the QR code to install Vivaldi on other devices.
Am I doing something wrong?
Surely if this was an issue, after 1 year of updates would it not have been resolved or the misleading text removed?
If anyone can help enlighten me on this issue I would be extremely grateful - this is the only thing holding me back from using Vivaldi full time, which otherwise is an excellent browser.
Thanks all,
Dav.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@DavTirLuthier I can see my other devices. You are experiencing some kind of issue. Maybe reset the data on the sync server and repopulate it. Make sure all your devices have a working Vivaldi install with all data available beforehand, afterwards you need to log back into Sync on all devices again.
@DavTirLuthier I checked and have the synced tabs from Android 10 phone and my Linux installations.
Broken Sync can have some causes.
- Block by company/organisation gateway/firewall
- Block by Internet Service Provider
- Use of Proton VPN extension
- Use of vivaldi:flags #enable-tls13-kyber
- Blocking of stream.vivaldi.net
- Broken TLS
- Issue with network MTU
- Fragmentation of packets
- Block of ICMP
mib2berlin Soprano
@DavTirLuthier
Hi, sync issues are mostly network issues, router, security software, corporate networks.
This h´is how it looks on my Linux laptop:
First you can try to disable WiFi on your mobile devices and use mobile data.
Open a few tabs, then connect your laptop over a hotspot of your mobile device.
This bridges all your WiFi network settings, hardware and so forth.
If this work you can start searching what block sync on your devices.
DavTirLuthier
Great, thank you all for the rapid and detailed responses - its great to know it is an issue somewhere with my setup and it works for others!
I will investigate the above and report back when I get it sorted.
Thanks again, great community response!!!
Dav