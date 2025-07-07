I did search and there does not appear to be a straightforward answer available, so...

Why do I have a cloud icon on the main toolbar that says "Tabs from your other devices will show here"... ?

I have installed, setup and synced Vivaldi across 3 devices (Laptop [Linux], Tablet & Phone [both Android] ) and have been using it on and off for a year now, yet this has never worked, has never shown a synced Tab and still just shows the QR code to install Vivaldi on other devices.

Am I doing something wrong?

Surely if this was an issue, after 1 year of updates would it not have been resolved or the misleading text removed?

If anyone can help enlighten me on this issue I would be extremely grateful - this is the only thing holding me back from using Vivaldi full time, which otherwise is an excellent browser.

Thanks all,

Dav.