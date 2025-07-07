-
ThePfromtheO Ambassador Translator
Since the update to 7.5 if I'm not wrong, adding bookmark to Speed Dial by using double click on Speed Dial's background when “Show 'Add' Button” is disabled doesn't work any more. I tried on a new profile, but the same problem.
Does anyone else have this issue too, or it's just me?
TThePfromtheO marked this topic as a question
Pesala Ambassador
@ThePfromtheO Confirmed. The right-click menu can be used instead.
ThePfromtheO Ambassador Translator
@Pesala
Sorry. I didn't see the notification about your reply. Thanks.
ThePfromtheO Ambassador Translator
@Pesala Do I have to fill a bug report, or you already did?
TThePfromtheO has marked this topic as solved
Pesala Ambassador
@ThePfromtheO I haven’t submitted a bug report. I don’t know if anyone else has yet.
ThePfromtheO Ambassador Translator
@Pesala
OK, I will do this then. If there are duplicates, mine will be removed, I think.