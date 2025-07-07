Dear all,

I have tried to download and install Vivaldi for the first time but I am encountering an issue with the .dmg installer as I get the following error message:

I am using a MacBook Air (2017) running on macOS Mojave 10.14.3.

Would any of you have a clue of how I could solve this issue?

I'd really like to switch to Vivaldi as data privacy and community-based programs are important for me.

Cheers