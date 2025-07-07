@ mib2berlin said in Setting mailto handler to gmail?:

I guess you mean this setting:

link to the image

Thanks. That seems to be it. But, I'm totally puzzled about its behavior.

Now, my Vivaldi is set as "Handle Mailto Links in Vivaldi Mail" but I don't think I have set Vivaldi Mail up. (When I click on the "Mail" icon in the Panel, I'm told "Add your first mail account".)

But, when I click on a mailto link, the Gmail mail composer is invoked, just as I wanted! chrome://settings/handlers is still empty.

Perhaps, this is due to the Gmail-related plugin (extension) I use which sends the URL of the active tab to your friend via Gmail.