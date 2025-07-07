-
I want Gmail to handle
mailtolinks. How to set it?
On Google Chrome,
- you go to your Gmail account and click on the "handler" icon within the address box. Then,
mail.google.comis registered as an email handler.
- Next, you go to
chrome://settings/handlersand set Gmail as "default".
On Vivaldi, I don't know how to do step 1 above.
I'm using the latest Vivaldi Snapshot on macOS 15.5 .
mib2berlin Soprano
@ryofurue
Hi, I guess you mean this setting:
You must enable the mail feature in Vivaldi to view the setting, change it, and disable the mail feature again.
@mib2berlin said in Setting mailto handler to gmail?:
I guess you mean this setting:
link to the image
Thanks. That seems to be it. But, I'm totally puzzled about its behavior.
Now, my Vivaldi is set as "Handle Mailto Links in Vivaldi Mail" but I don't think I have set Vivaldi Mail up. (When I click on the "Mail" icon in the Panel, I'm told "Add your first mail account".)
But, when I click on a mailto link, the Gmail mail composer is invoked, just as I wanted!
chrome://settings/handlersis still empty.
Perhaps, this is due to the Gmail-related plugin (extension) I use which sends the URL of the active tab to your friend via Gmail.
mib2berlin Soprano
@ryofurue
Hi, yes it is a bit cumbersome you have to enable mail to get to this setting but you can disable it afterwards again.
To my knowledge you have to disable the setting if the Vivaldi mail client is enabled and setup.
It's maybe different when an extension is installed.
If it work leave as is, you can remove the mail icon if it bothers you.