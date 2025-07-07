Vivaldi has the custom CSS feature which can be enabled in vivaldi://experiments

It's nice that I can customize Vivaldi UI using vivaldi://inspect (Apps >> window.html >> then use DevTools to inspect).

I'm using Stylus for modifying CSS of sites, sometimes it is even required, for example, my desktop display is big and seeing Google Search UI totally on the left is not pleasant.

I wish Vivaldi can have feature similar to Stylus (or using the existing custom CSS folder to specify CSS for domains).