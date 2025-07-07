-
latest/newest vivaldi (2025-07-07) does not load images/pictures/whatever-graphical .... just installed Brave ... O.M.G,
solved it with the help of Copilot !!1! How and what: check Copilot yourself, vivaldi just sets stupid choices itself !!1!
@cdb2cdb Presumably you disabled images, you should have just turned them back on. Under (Menu) > View > Images and Animations, or in Settings.
Pesala Ambassador
@sgunhouse When I went looking for the button to toggle images, I discovered that it is no longer on the Status Bar by default.
The default shortcut is Ctrl+Alt+Shift+I, which should be hard to do by accident.
I think that removing the button from the default interface is a poor decision.