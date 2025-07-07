-
raininmist
When this feature is turned on, links should not find its way to the external apps of my device. But it's happening. Multiple times sites were redirected and opened in Playstore, Facebook. It may pose a security risk. Please solve the problem asap.
Check the issue here (video): https://jmp.sh/s/vrgEv3rr1isJpiGAAp3W
Version: Vivaldi Snapshot 7.5.3737.47
OS: Android 13; SM-M325F
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@raininmist
Hi, this is a user forum we cant solve/fix bugs.
Please report this issue to the bug tracker, I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Add your Vivldi username, please.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
raininmist
@mib2berlin Thanks for you guidance. I reported the bug. Bug no.: VAB-11466
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@raininmist
Thank you for the report, confirmed.
I added a link to https://twidpay.com for the developers to test.