Vivaldi is injecting config.json in every website I visit.

This comes from the google-extention picture-in-picture.

Several Google-dependancies come with that and I am concerned about my privacy, but I can't find any way to disable it.

Next to that it brings the lighthouse-score down too.

In the privacy-section of the settings there are some google-extensions that you can shut off, but not this one.

Anybody knows of a way to disable this completely so that config.json will not be injected anymore?