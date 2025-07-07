-
Vivaldi is injecting config.json in every website I visit.
This comes from the google-extention picture-in-picture.
Several Google-dependancies come with that and I am concerned about my privacy, but I can't find any way to disable it.
Next to that it brings the lighthouse-score down too.
In the privacy-section of the settings there are some google-extensions that you can shut off, but not this one.
Anybody knows of a way to disable this completely so that config.json will not be injected anymore?
@eawmaas Turn off the "PiP button" option in Settings > Webpages.
Several Google-dependancies come with that
Vivaldi's PiP component has no relation to Google at all.
All it does is make sure a PiP button can be shown on videos.
You can easily examine the code of this little JS by looking at the file:
Application\7.5.3735.41\resources\vivaldi\components\picture-in-picture\picture-in-picture.js
@Pathduck But what about injecting inject-all-bundle.js, inject-root-bundle.js and picture-in-picture.js and setting CORP to cross-origin overriding the websites same-origin-settings when it uses this? I have CORP at same-origin on my websites but Vivaldi overrules this with cross-origin to be able to inject these three google-scripts? Why doesn't Vivaldi communicate about this in any way?
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@eawmaas I don't know anything about those things and I don't see them here on my system.
@Pathduck Inspection-tool, network tab, config.json status shows cross-origin while the website itself is same origin. Then click sources and look at the content-scripts, you'll see them all three.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@eawmaas You asked about disabling the PiP button and I gave you the answer.
I am not a developer nor do I know what those other things are for.
Right, they are there and I don't know either why. I asked how to disable config.json not only the PiP-button, because config.json is responsible for injecting these three Google-scripts.But why isn't Vivaldi being open about this and why doesn't Vivaldi offer to shut-off chrome-extension://jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah/config.json ? In the extentions-screen?
@eawmaas I have no further answer for you. Maybe someone else knows about this
chrome-extension://jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah/config.json
Once again this is the PiP component/extension and can be disabled in Settings > Webpages.
because config.json is responsible for injecting these three Google-scripts
No it's not. Config.json is the PiP component.
And once again this has nothing to do with "Google scripts".
I'm not a web developer and even I know that JSON files cannot inject code.
Then why are these three scripts and this google-extention there and why isn't Vivaldi open about this claiming to be a privacy-browser but not mentioning this? Wouldn't you agree that this is a red flag for everyone who sees this. Wouldn't an open explanation and a button on the extention-page to disable this be good practise? This way by being silent about it Vivaldi raises concerns.
@eawmaas I don't really care to be honest
and this google-extention
How many times do I have to repeat this - it's NOT a Google extension.
It is (chrome-extension://jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah), we just don't agree.
mib2berlin Soprano
@eawmaas
Hi, this is developed by the Vivaldi team, check chrome:system in the Chrome browser, you could't find it.
But why is it overruling websites' CORP-settings? You can't do that...
mib2berlin Soprano
@eawmaas
To be honest, I have no idea.
@mib2berlin I have disabled the picture in picture and it's gone now. That was a good tip, thanks. About the CORP: I have seen now that it does use cross-origin when no CORP is set, it does not overrule the websites settings however, so I have to take that back. I suggest that Vivaldi gives some more information about this link between the button and the PiP-functionality since it's always active even if there are no videos on the website. And you might also want to do something about the fact that it takes the lighthouse score down on performance and thus makes websites slower than they shoud be.
mib2berlin Soprano
@eawmaas
I cant do anything about, just a user like you but you can make a bug report.
No idea if this will be accepted as a bug but you can always try.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib