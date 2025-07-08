-
I use notes to work as quick answers.
I would like to be able to copy the contents of a note (for example, as implemented in a translator).
And you can protect the note from changes so as not to accidentally spoil it.
Pesala Ambassador
@tannim said in Improving notes:
I would like to be able to copy the contents of a note with Alik alone
I don’t understand this request.
Please post only one request per topic.
@Песала I use a translator, and apparently I made a mistake somewhere.
Edited.
ThePfromtheO Ambassador Translator
@tannim said in Improving notes:
@Песала
Seems like another mistake
@ThePfromtheO said in Improving notes:
@tannim said in Improving notes:
@Песала
Seems like another mistake
The fact is that I use.... vivaldi browser
he translated it, and I answered without noticing that he translated the name as well.
ThePfromtheO Ambassador Translator
@tannim
Hm...
It looks like Lingvanex is creative!
yojimbo274064400
FWIW if the copy is to be pasted elsewhere within Vivaldi, i.e. into an email being composed, then right click, select Insert Note from pop-up menu, and then the note to be inserted.
@yojimbo274064400 said in Improving notes:
Indeed, this is how it works on PC. But I would like it to be on IOS and android
