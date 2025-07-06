-
How to resize links in folders on the bookmarks bar ?, and does not write here about the size of the folders themselves because I know that you can change the size of the UI in the settings, but already the size of the links does not
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Sebo1020 It's not possible I think. The bookmark bar folder dropdowns are pure Chromium code and so can't be customized.
I assume you mean this:
It cuts off after about 60 characters it seems.
-
It's a shame..., especially with Vivaldi as one has so many options to change the appearance and size against, for example, fox, which seems to have forgotten that it's 2025 and not everyone sits on a PC with a resolution of 1080p, and I test probably all browsers, surprisingly the best when it comes to my problem is edge, the standard size of links is perfect, and yet the browser runs on chromium
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Sebo1020 The only way is to edit each bookmark to reduce the length of the Title.
-
barbudo2005
Look this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100867/friday-poll-do-you-rename-tabs-and-tab-stacks/6
In addition to changing the tab title, it also changes the bookmarks and closed tabs:
Without script:
With script:
Closed tabs:
Bookmark: