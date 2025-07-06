-
dominikkozmali
Please add the ability to directly read the content of a web page directly from the url. Just like the Microsoft Edge mobile web browser has. Now I have to use Edge only because of that one feature and every article from Vivaldi I have to copy the url and paste it into Edge and run the "Read Aloud" function there. Is it possible to add this read aloud function to Vivaldi as well please? Thanks for the answer. #texttospeach
mib2berlin Soprano
@dominikkozmali
Hi, we have a request since 2021 but I guess this will not happen.
To my knowledge the Vivaldi team would have to pay fees to Google or Microsoft to get the feature, it's the same on desktop.
But you can vote for it with the like button in the first post.