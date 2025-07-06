-
As the subject suggests, I'm experiencing a possible bug where web panels are automagically being added and opening when I open Vivaldi. I've experienced this with Grammarly and Apollo, both of which I have extensions for. As such, I'm assuming this behaviour is extension-related.
Does anyone have a fix for this? Thought I'd ask here before reporting as a bug.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@armmat Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark as Correct
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@armmat Hi, this is not a bug. These extensions use the Chromium Sidepanel API to add themselves to a panel. Just like in Chrome and other similar browsers.
https://developer.chrome.com/docs/extensions/reference/api/sidePanel
You can remove it, but it will just keep adding itself every time the extension is updated or disabled/enabled.
Only way to avoid it being added is if the extension has an option to not add itself as a side panel.
Or, you know, don't use these extensions...
-
Got it. Thanks for your response! I've removed Grammarly and started using Harper, an open-source alternative. As for Apollo, it comes in handy during my job search, especially on LinkedIn, though I could skip the extension and use the site.
Thanks again!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@armmat Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark as Correct
-
Aarmmat has marked this topic as solved