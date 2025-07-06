@ armmat Hi, this is not a bug. These extensions use the Chromium Sidepanel API to add themselves to a panel. Just like in Chrome and other similar browsers.

https://developer.chrome.com/docs/extensions/reference/api/sidePanel

You can remove it, but it will just keep adding itself every time the extension is updated or disabled/enabled.

Only way to avoid it being added is if the extension has an option to not add itself as a side panel.

Or, you know, don't use these extensions...