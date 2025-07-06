-
The recent update to Vivaldi put all of the Close Tabs options in a sub-menu.
Close
Close Other Tabs
Close Tabs to the Left
Close Tabs to the Right
I use those extensively and having them in a sub menu is just a time waster for me. Very annoying.
I understand others might not mind the sub-menu, but there at least needs to be an option to add them back into the Main Menu when you right click a tab.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@yankee24
Hi, please check the existing thread:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/110014/close-tabs-to-right-left-context-menu-is-gone-after-last-update
-
Thank you very much. I didn't find it because it was under Windows and I assumed it would be posted in general Vivaldi or something similar.
You can rearrange, move or delete entries as you like in settings:
Settings > Appearance > Menu Customization > Tab.
More info:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/customize-application-and-context-menus/