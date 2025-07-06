The recent update to Vivaldi put all of the Close Tabs options in a sub-menu.

Close

Close Other Tabs

Close Tabs to the Left

Close Tabs to the Right

I use those extensively and having them in a sub menu is just a time waster for me. Very annoying.

I understand others might not mind the sub-menu, but there at least needs to be an option to add them back into the Main Menu when you right click a tab.