Greetings,

Just in the past few days I have lost the ability to connect to delta.com. Vivaldi reports "ERR_CONNECTION_REFUSED". I can access the site with Firefox and Safari.

"Connection refused" would be pretty low in the network stack--I tried switching the User Agent but I'm not sure Vivaldi even gets that far.

Has anyone else seen this? No VPN involved or other weird networking things. It works on Vivaldi for iOS on the same wifi network.