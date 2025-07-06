-
Greetings,
Just in the past few days I have lost the ability to connect to delta.com. Vivaldi reports "ERR_CONNECTION_REFUSED". I can access the site with Firefox and Safari.
"Connection refused" would be pretty low in the network stack--I tried switching the User Agent but I'm not sure Vivaldi even gets that far.
Has anyone else seen this? No VPN involved or other weird networking things. It works on Vivaldi for iOS on the same wifi network.
OK, nevermind. Delta must have done something with their DNS entry such that "delta.com" doesn't go where it used to. https://www.delta.com works. I know over the years some browsers have tried prepending "www." when the bare FQDN doesn't work, maybe Vivaldi doesn't do that anymore?
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@croldham On my system using Cloudflare DNS
delta.comresolves to:
$ host delta.com delta.com has address 204.74.99.103
If a browser accesses this domain it will throw a 301 redirect to
https://www.delta.com/:
$ curl -I delta.com HTTP/1.1 301 Moved Permanently date: Sun, 06 Jul 2025 19:16:40 GMT last-modified: Sun, 06 Jul 2025 19:16:40 GMT accept-ranges: none content-type: text/html location: https://www.delta.com/
The browser does not add the www, the site does that.
Most likely you had outdated DNS entries cached in the browser. A browser restart would most likely have fixed it, or a cache clear.