I run EasyOS Deadalus 6.8. I have downloaded and installed the latest vivaldi-stable_7.5.3735.44-1_amd64.deb from the repo, as I usually do, and something is not right.
- When I open the vivaldi.com site, I still get a message that a new version of Vivaldi is available, and an old version is shown in about Vivaldi:
Vivaldi 7.5.3735.41 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) ￼
Revision 0f86d7fe309e1b567932d7d1545d2001d2611768
- I cannot write capital u in the address line, or any forum - like this one, it shows as a u with underscore when I try, and no more letters can be written after the u, until I delete it. I cannot replicate it here, the u will not show the underscore after saved, only as a normal u.
Edited:
After third attempt, I now run a later version:
Vivaldi 7.5.3735.44 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) ￼
Revision b34ed96a0458cb252f617cf7134369a6ea643063
But the problem with the missing capital u is still there. But, I now can write ü, which has been a great problem when writing german. I use a us-english setup, with a norwegian keyboard on a Dell Latitude E6400
@dovregubben U with underscore would indicate unicode input, which is typically achieved with Ctrl-Shift-U on Linux.
@luetage When I write with shift: QWERTYu
And there it stops, and prevent me from adding more letters, until I try to show you that it is a u with underscore, with a capture, or a screenshot. Then the underscore suddenly disappear, and it turns into an ordinary small u, that also accept more letters. Crazy, I have to import a surname that starts with a capital u, from Geany or any editor or word prosessor. But, I have had to do that with ä ö ü Ä Ö u for a loong time anyway. Ooops, that last u should have been a capital ü!
Strange, when I use the key " , it also has an underscore, but otherwise works as normal!
@dovregubben Ok, the basics. There is no such thing as a Norwegian keyboard. You have a standard European ISO keyboard layout with Norwegian keys (the characters printed on the key). Using an ISO keyboard with English(US) is a very common thing to do and should pose no problems. The 102nd key (the one right to left shift) just doubles some characters. Input failing only in Vivaldi is a very strange occurrence. I’d go for basic trouble shooting steps first, like testing on a guest profile, in another Chromium browser, and with another keyboard.
@dovregubben If you typed ~n it would make that Spanish character that looks like an n with a ~ above it. Likewise other keys that look like accents followed by a letter which has a form with that accent would produce that accented form. (keys like ' ` " etc. for grave, aigu, umlaut ... ,c might do cedilla ... while I've used the US International keyboard before I forget some of the mappings.
@luetage I mentioned the keyboard and language to supply as much info as possible, not because it is a problem. The PC is a Dell Latitude E6400 laptop with a fixed keyboard.
@dovregubben I cannot reproduce your issue. I’m on Linux, I have an ISO keyboard, I use English(US). I assume you are using English(US, alt. intl.)? I tested this layout too and no issues, can type U and Ü. I have a hard time believing this is a problem with Vivaldi, the browser doesn’t mess with your input sources. You will have to try and get to the bottom of this.
@sgunhouse ño problem! My problem is limited to the use of capital u. I have mentioned that I could not write letters with ¨, as described above. It has happened in Vivaldi only, I have posted the problem earlier in the forum.
Is it possible that internal Vivaldi code have been changed to fix that problem, and instead made a new problem? It seem that they are connected. When shift or Alt Gr keys are used with the ¨~^ key, an underscore is also made, and it disappear when the key is pressed again. I have never seen that earlier. The same happens with shift u, except that no letters can be added after the u.
@dovregubben And if you use a virtual keyboard like f.ex. Onboard?
Can you click there a key u correct?
@dovregubben Do you have a setting in
- Settings → Keyboard → Single key shortcut?
- Settings → Keyboard → Browser Priority Shortcuts?
@DoctorG XVkbd makes capital u.
@dovregubben Only for a test, can you remove all shortcuts in Browser Priority Shortcuts field and restart? Only to check if this is a bug related to the exclusion list.
@DoctorG All Browser Priority Shortcuts removed, restarted Vivaldi, still only a tiny u.
I have opened both Seamonkey and Chromium, they both produce a capital u and ü.
WerewolfAX Supporters
Just a wild guess: Have you already tried to disable hardware acceleration in the browser settings, restart Vivaldi and try if it works then? I know this is mostly GPU stuff, but sometimes the tiny amount of CPU and driver related stuff causes weird cascade effects sometimes, so … maybe also keyboard related issues sometimes? Laptops are increasingly becoming just an SoC anyway these days, right?
Localization issues should affect all of your browsers I assume, even though I never worked with the dist you are using, tbh. So this sounds very App specific and less like a system-wide issue. Or does anyone know if chrome://flags maybe also have something keyboard or localization related colliding with each other?
@WerewolfAX Hi, I have tried what you suggested, but sorry, no luck!
@DoctorG I don't know if you remember, but I think that you commented on my problems with writing ä ö ü when I write german, a long time ago. I mention it only to say it is not a new problem, it may have started with a late version 5, or maybe a new version 6. But solved now, except for the new problem with capital u...
@luetage You have no problems with a standard keyboard on Linux. I wonder if the limited number of keys on my Dell Latitude E6400 can be a cause for my problems? The laptops use the standard 102-key setup, but the actual number of keys is only 84 - not counting those 5 for the touch-pad, they are deactivated because I use a separate mouse. Another possible cause may be in code for the EasOS, but since the former problems with ü ä ö is solved in the later Vivaldis, while no modifications is done to the EasyOS, I think the problem is a change to Vivaldi code. I am very careful and quite conservative in my setup, so no extensions are used, I usually don't make changes to a setup that works to my satisfaction.
@dovregubben There weren’t any changes in the recent Vivaldi updates regarding any of this. If anything, it could be a Chromium change. Then you would experience the issue on other Chromium browsers on the same Chromium version too. Did you do any troubleshooting like suggested above?
yojimbo274064400
@dovregubben said in Vivaldi cannot write capital u, incorrect version shown.:
@DoctorG XVkbd makes capital u.
XVkbd recorded
Ubut, more importantly, did
Uappear in Vivaldi or did
u̱?
FWIW: when you see u̱ a hexadecimal value is expected, for example type
55and press space-bar for a
U
yojimbo274064400
Consider trying the following troubleshooting steps:
- Open a terminal and type the following command:
vivaldi --user-data-dir=/tmp/tmp.vivaldi-stable
Open a new tab by pressing
Ctrl+
Tto bypass Welcome process
-
Type
Uin address bar field
Does the issue persist?
FWIW: when you see u̱ a hexadecimal value is expected, for example type 55 and press space-bar for a U
yojimbo, that works! I cannot show a u with an underscore in the forum, but when I follow your recipe on the address line, it writes a U, but what about capital ü?
I also have an underscore when I use shift or Alt Gr on the keys to the right side of the keyboard, with ¨^~ and `\´.