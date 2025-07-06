-
dmeissner Supporters
I love Vivaldi and made a donation a while ago, so as a result I have the "Vivaldi supporter" badge on my profile image in Vivaldi Social. I have decided that I would like to remove the badge because I find it a little distracting, plus it's easy to accidentally click on it when trying to manage my Vivaldi Social profile. I can't find any information anywhere on how to remove the badge. How can I get this done?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@dmeissner
Hi, I guess you have to Contact the Vivaldi team.
There is no setting for it.