Does this include Ursula's SMS-deals and other fishy things done by other commission members? I guess not.

Their salami-slicing tactics in regulations and smoke and mirror games (hide initial concepts behind a possibly good sounding reason, then step up the game to more citizen-control from there, as soon the majority no longer looks closely enough as they change and change so many things, that nobody can follow anymore) are getting more and more scary and out of hand. And even Ex-ComPres Juncker bluntly said this in a Spiegel interview, that exactly this is their tactic.

The EU started as a great idea and a desirable thing, but honestly, they completely lost my trust. Maybe because I've read “1984” and “The Wave”? — And MdEP Martin Sonneborn's books about some really weird “behind closed doors” EU stuff. Worth a read btw. especially the first one.

I don't feel good about all of this, ngl.

Sad we don't have MEPs in anymore like — for example — Felix Reda who “translated” and warned very vocal about that (digital control) stuff.