EU law enforcement bodies could be capable of decrypting your private data by 2030.
https://www.techradar.com/vpn/vpn-privacy-security/the-eu-wants-to-decrypt-your-private-data-by-2030
Does this include Ursula's SMS-deals and other fishy things done by other commission members? I guess not.
Their salami-slicing tactics in regulations and smoke and mirror games (hide initial concepts behind a possibly good sounding reason, then step up the game to more citizen-control from there, as soon the majority no longer looks closely enough as they change and change so many things, that nobody can follow anymore) are getting more and more scary and out of hand. And even Ex-ComPres Juncker bluntly said this in a Spiegel interview, that exactly this is their tactic.
The EU started as a great idea and a desirable thing, but honestly, they completely lost my trust. Maybe because I've read “1984” and “The Wave”? — And MdEP Martin Sonneborn's books about some really weird “behind closed doors” EU stuff. Worth a read btw. especially the first one.
I don't feel good about all of this, ngl.
Sad we don't have MEPs in anymore like — for example — Felix Reda who “translated” and warned very vocal about that (digital control) stuff.
@crossandroads, there are several lobbies and right wing politicians which want since years to invalid the privacy laws in the EU, but it isn't so easy, because in the EU privacy is an basic right. The only case were security agents are autorized to access private data is because an supposed crime and only with an court order.
The difficulty, and mainly the theme in the EU parliament, is about tecnologies and methodes needed to access certain encrypted data, not about an general decryption of all user data.
There exist a lot of confusion about this.
The only case were security agents are autorized to access private data is because an supposed crime and only with an court order.
In Germany we already had multiple raids because of posting memes.
Some of them absolutely harmless, others maybe tacky, but far from being illegal or dangerous. Devices were confiscated during raids, but when a court ruled it back, analyses already happened. Some of those improper acts of law enforcement were even ruled back by the constitutional court itself later, but the damage was already done. — So the laws seem already very bendable in some situations, mistakes seem to happen, and that should definitely not happen in a true democracy, but it happens more and more often. One very famous example were raids because of a Tweet where a politician used law enforcement to set a warning example, causing a Streisand-Effect instead. It was a trending topic in many countries back then. Can't say the name of the gate, though, don't want to get raided too, but it was funny to see it unfold.
@WerewolfAX, in Spain we don't have problems like this, but it's something disturbing like Germany and some others gradually take a course again to the right against basic rights.
I like that Spain is one of the few to show the middlefinger to Trump and recognizing Palestina as sovereign state and for sure this attempt against privacy rights also don't have a result here, despite we also have to battle against right wing hooligans in the parliament (VOX & PP = AfD & CSU).
@Catweazle When it comes to human rights and online privacy, reasonable people typically look up to EU! It is absolutely concerning where all these are heading towards. And I have no idea why EU seems to be alarmed all of a sudden and got interest in private peoples lives! We are just simple people who have simple lives who demand privacy is all. If the news is true then It is disappointing for those who live in the EU zone as well as people out side the EU zone who bank on some privacy.