Hi, I'm in love with Vivaldi since the start and been using it as main browser since email was integrated

Especially the nickname (in german named: "Kürzel") for bookmarks is one of the best features.

Problem: Since Vivaldi 7.4 I'm not seeing all my bookmarks when starting typing the nickname in the address bar.

I'm using nicknames as a one-line-structure to cluster bookmarks. For Example, when I'm saving a How-To article about Kafka for Setup it would look something like: "wikiKafkaSetup" (so structured like: <type><topic><specific>).

When searching for a bookmark I would start typing "wikiKafka.." and see all How-To bookmarks I have for this Topic.

Since v7.4 I can only see max. 3 results though. Sometimes even only showing one (see picture guide at the end).

In Vivalid 7.4 there were some changes made that "Polished and Simplified" everything. It stopped working with this update, so I think this was a decision made by the dev team.

Request: If possible i would like to have the option to see all/many matching results in the Address bar, especially for bookmarks with nicknames!

Picture Guide of the problem, tested with 7.5.3735.44 (Stable channel) (64-Bit):