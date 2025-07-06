-
Hi, I'm in love with Vivaldi since the start and been using it as main browser since email was integrated
Especially the nickname (in german named: "Kürzel") for bookmarks is one of the best features.
Problem: Since Vivaldi 7.4 I'm not seeing all my bookmarks when starting typing the nickname in the address bar.
I'm using nicknames as a one-line-structure to cluster bookmarks. For Example, when I'm saving a How-To article about Kafka for Setup it would look something like: "wikiKafkaSetup" (so structured like: <type><topic><specific>).
When searching for a bookmark I would start typing "wikiKafka.." and see all How-To bookmarks I have for this Topic.
Since v7.4 I can only see max. 3 results though. Sometimes even only showing one (see picture guide at the end).
In Vivalid 7.4 there were some changes made that "Polished and Simplified" everything. It stopped working with this update, so I think this was a decision made by the dev team.
Request: If possible i would like to have the option to see all/many matching results in the Address bar, especially for bookmarks with nicknames!
Picture Guide of the problem, tested with 7.5.3735.44 (Stable channel) (64-Bit):
-
Search for all bookmark with nickname "reme*"
-
Search for all bookmarks with nickname "remedyM*" -> missing nickname "remedyMaFa"
-
Search for all bookmarks with nickname "remedyMa*" -> Required bookmark "remedyMaFa" finally shows up
-
In total there should be 7 elements starting with remedy
-
-
@ssimon A lot of people have trouble with the changes here. The old Address bar behavior was replace with Omnibar...
Check your settings in the screen shot. It helps to increase the drop down size and priority for what items is most important to you. The settings shown are mine and most of the time work okay for me
-
yojimbo274064400
Issue is reproducible. Please consider raising a bug report here Report a Bug | Vivaldi Browser and post the resulting VB reference here.
In the meantime consider using he Quick Commands dialogue (press
Ctrl+
Ekeys or
F2key to open), type
remedy, to see a complete list of matched bookmark entries
-
Hi @lfisk, thanks for the reply
I thought so and purposefully waited a few releases. However this behavior is still happening for me in version 7.5.3735.44
I did try with different settings, but the max. results for [nicknames] I get is only 3 (more than 3 bookmark results are shown, but only with title not nickname).
Here are my current settings for Address bar (in German, but I think similar to English)
-
@yojimbo274064400 thanks for the reply.
Did as suggested: (VB-118477)
-
@ssimon Yeah, I think you're right about this. Most of my Nicknames are really short, never more than two characters. But I only get 3 to show up starting with "b" and I have at least 7 starting with "b". I have a lot better luck with using parts of the Bookmark name or even parts of the Link they point to for get more results...
Hopefully your Bug Report will get some attention
-
yojimbo274064400
@lfisk said in [Address bar] autocomplete not showing some [nickname]s since v7.4:
⋮
… I have a lot better luck with using parts of the Bookmark name or even parts of the Link they point to for get more results...
⋮
In terms of portability putting the cluster phrase in the bookmark title maybe a more appropriate long term choice