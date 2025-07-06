-
Since a couple weeks after my EndeavourOS system was updated this Vivaldi's PiP feature is not working fine, it does not keep above other windows, Vivaldi was updated today but the problem persists. Any fix working?
OS: EndeavourOS x86_64 Kernel: Linux 6.15.4-zen2-1-zen Shell: zsh 5.9 Display (ZQE-CBA): 3440x1440 @ 100 Hz in 34" [External] DE: KDE Plasma 6.4.2 WM: KWin (Wayland) WM Theme: Vivid-Dark-Aurorae-6 Theme: Vivid-Dark-Kvantum (VividCyanDarkColorscheme) [Qt], Vivid-Dark-GTK [GTK2/3/4] Icons: Vivid-Dark-Icons [Qt], Vivid-Dark-Icons [GTK2/3/4] Font: Noto Sans (10pt) [Qt], Noto Sans (10pt) [GTK2/3/4] Terminal: kitty 0.42.1 Terminal Font: JetBrainsMonoNF-Regular (10pt) CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 1700 (16) @ 3.80 GHz GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 [Discrete] Memory: 15.53 GiB
Same on GNOME, Fedora, since quite a long. I'd guess Wayland to be the cause?
In Gnome I do Alt+Space → Always on top. That's a bit annoying of course.
@smartptr I was working with X11 but I didn't note it was changed apparently to Wayland, I don't have any option to change to X11 in my login nor System Settings. Any idea?
@locuaz , if this PiP problem is the only issue you have, I'd suggest to stay on Wayland. Anyway, I have no clue about EndeavourOS, so cannot actually comment.
@locuaz if you want to use X11 you need to read this: https://archlinux.org/news/plasma-640-will-need-manual-intervention-if-you-are-on-x11/
@locuaz what's your
vivaldi://about?
Vivaldi : 7.5.3735.44 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision b34ed96a0458cb252f617cf7134369a6ea643063 OS : Linux JavaScript V8 13.8.258.22 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/138.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --ozone-platform-hint=auto --flag-switches-end --ozone-platform=wayland Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi Profile Path /home/chesu/.config/vivaldi/Default
@npro I just installed plasma-x11-session and now PiP is working as expected
@locuaz If you would set your
ozone-platform-hintflag back to
defaultit would work as well, as it would be using Xwayland. (then you wouldn't need to install the X11 session if you don't explicitly need it)
@npro How and where can I change that flag?
@locuaz in
vivaldi://flags. According to the Arch wiki (and which I had confirmed to be true) if you 'll change it be sure to close the browser with the close button and not with the relaunch button. Otherwise if you want to still use it as a pure Wayland app, for example in order to have a working video hardware acceleration, you 'd need to create a KDE Window Rule.
@npro thanks bro it worked, direct link:
vivaldi://flags/#ozone-platform-hint
the following question is not related with current question but I must take advantaged of the moment. With last update of Vivaldi every time I launch this browser I get a disgusting popup window to set shortcuts about things I don't care. how can I disable it?
@locuaz I don't think that it bothered me more than once, I left everything blank and just hit OK iirc.