It is very inconvenient that it is no longer possible to perform per-host tab stacking for multiple hosts at once.
-
The latest update to Vivaldi 7.5 has changed the tab stacking to only stack the same host on the active tab, but I would like to see the old feature of stacking all tabs on a host-by-host basis restored.
Stacking multiple hosts on a host-by-host basis is a lot of work. It used to be very useful, and it's a lot of work when you have a lot of tabs open.
At the very least, add an option to stack by host for all open tabs.
-
barbudo2005
Use the this Mod: "Group tabs by domain"
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98184/group-tabs-by-domain
It works like a charm and the Mod has many options.
PS:
Is automatic!!!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@hiyoh It still works for me.
- I opened two tabs from this forum
- I opened two tabs from my website
- I Right-clicked on this tab and chose Stack by Host
I ended up with two tab stacks, as expected.