For various reasons, I am once again having to migrate data and profiles to a new system.

In the past, with Vivaldi I have just copied the entire -/.config/Vivaldi folder to the new system after renaming the original folder on the new machine. This has worked well for me, bringing along extensions, Speed Dial, books marks, and all.

However, I had never used the Mail feature before. And Vivaldi has evolved greatly since the last time I had to migrate things.

And yes, there are various sources of advice on the Web on how to migrate, but they are of different dates and sometimes have differing content.

I am not synching profile data between machines. My current machine will be retired when the new one is set up.

Can I still copy the entire Vivaldi folder over to the new machine?

Or should I only copy the Default folder into the new Vivaldi profile?

If I only copy the Default folder, what, if anything, am a likely to lose?