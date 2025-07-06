-
For various reasons, I am once again having to migrate data and profiles to a new system.
In the past, with Vivaldi I have just copied the entire -/.config/Vivaldi folder to the new system after renaming the original folder on the new machine. This has worked well for me, bringing along extensions, Speed Dial, books marks, and all.
However, I had never used the Mail feature before. And Vivaldi has evolved greatly since the last time I had to migrate things.
And yes, there are various sources of advice on the Web on how to migrate, but they are of different dates and sometimes have differing content.
I am not synching profile data between machines. My current machine will be retired when the new one is set up.
Can I still copy the entire Vivaldi folder over to the new machine?
Or should I only copy the Default folder into the new Vivaldi profile?
If I only copy the Default folder, what, if anything, am a likely to lose?
mib2berlin Soprano
@d_canard
Hi, I had done this lately and some things doesn't work after copy over.
Passwords, extensions, cookies are encrypted and cant be copied to a new system, mail work.
You can export the passwords, cookies get's renewed but you have to login to many pages again.
I had to reinstall all extensions but I have no idea about the extension settings, I use default settings usually and use only 5 extensions.
I would clean up a bit, cache and so forth and backup the the whole .config/vivaldi folder.
Copying $HOME/.config/vivaldi
and
KDE 5 $HOME/.local/share/kwalletd/*
or GNOME $HOME/.local/share/keyrings/*
Should work, i did so on the past.
Thank you both of you,
Impetuous and in a hurry, I went ahead and copied the entire vivaldi folder over., before I read your two responses.
It worked with one hiccup--I lost the only two passwords that I had saved, both for email accounts. I had to reset these--no problem.
If I had followed DoctorG's advice, It probably would have gone perfectly.
Perfect is an absolute. Something is perfect or it isn't. There are not normally degrees of perfection.
But in this case, I can break rules. The migration went mostly perfectly.