I've found a curious behaviour.

I know there can be many variables, but in Tab; Tab Features; Tab Stacking choosing any option except Compact causes it to be spaced, in my case with the tabs on left.

Thanks @ Pesala for your help, but in this case I already had active all options you indicated and since 7.5 update I have same issue: additional spacing between the plus sign (+) and the opened tabs.



And something weird more, when I close a tab, it seems to be ¿redrawn wrong? and a scroll bars appears for a second fraction as with webpages.

It's clear that I'm not angry, I just want to say FYI in case it can helps. So, thanks to devs who are small in number, but make that our browser raise up between the big ones.