The latest update is a disaster conserning tabs
Not only the close menu is bad, but the gap that is introduced above the tabs is making my life miserable.
@perik76 See Settings, Appearance, User Interface DensityCompact
Compact Menu Layout
@Pesala Thanks for taking the time. Unfortunately this doesn't remove the gap above the tabs even after restarting vivaldi.
@perik76 Settings, Tabs, Tab DisplayRemove Tab Spacing in Maximised Window
@Pesala said in Gap above the tabs.:
Tab Display
A 1000 times thanks. I had checked this but it was not working. Now it worked for some reason.
Thanks again.
Obiwan2208
I've found a curious behaviour.
I know there can be many variables, but in Tab; Tab Features; Tab Stacking choosing any option except Compact causes it to be spaced, in my case with the tabs on left.
Thanks @Pesala for your help, but in this case I already had active all options you indicated and since 7.5 update I have same issue: additional spacing between the plus sign (+) and the opened tabs.
And something weird more, when I close a tab, it seems to be ¿redrawn wrong? and a scroll bars appears for a second fraction as with webpages.
It's clear that I'm not angry, I just want to say FYI in case it can helps. So, thanks to devs who are small in number, but make that our browser raise up between the big ones.
@Obiwan2208 You are using Tabs on the Left, and describe a completely different issue. Please start a new topic.
There is a generous space between tabs on the left and the New Tab button. I suspect it is intentional.
@Obiwan2208 said in Gap above the tabs.:
since 7.5 update I have same issue: additional spacing between the plus sign (+) and the opened tabs.
After the update to 7.5, many people started experiencing bugs with various tabs. Try it on a clean profile, and the problem will disappear. It doesn't actually exist.
Obiwan2208
@bryk I said it's FYI, it's not a big prob for me, I'm just...not used to this new position.
It's weird, with a new profile has still same space but only if there's ONE tab, from 2nd looks more normal. Scroll bars no changes.
It's summer, I'm not in the mood to get dirty my hands, so after, I'll replicate my settings from scratch in a new profile.