I cannot add the Vivaldi mail account to Thunderbird on Ubuntu. The server settings and password are definitely correct, I have checked. Response: "Cannot log in to the server. There may be an error in the configuration, username, or password."
Thank you in advance.
@Keprygy to enable first use had you logged in once at webmail.vivaldi.net?
@DoctorG said in Can't add the Vivaldi mail account to Thunderbird on Ubuntu/:
Yes, of course.
@Keprygy Worked for me with Thunderbird Snap package on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.
fredallas Supporters
Hello @Keprygy,
Do you have two factor authentication enabled? If you do, you may need to create an app password for Thunderbird otherwise the login will fail https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/two-factor-authentication/#Enable_Two-Factor_Authentication
I hope that helps.
Regards,
Fred.
@fredallas Yes, it is. And I've done it before, but for some reason, it didn't work. Now, after your letter, I succeeded, thank you. The issue has been resolved, thank you all!
mossman Ambassador
