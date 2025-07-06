-
VivaldiFan2023
Hi @all,
I am trying to get more used to shortcuts bc it's way more comfortable than using the mouse. However, I experienced the following issue and I am not sure whether I understood something wrong.
My intention is/was to switch tabs. One after the other, from left to right and vice versa. OK, I learned the shortcut is "Ctrl + tab" from left to right and "Ctrl + Shift + tab" from right to left.
But this doesn't work orderly bc the tabs chosen are random. Not one after the other what I intended but sometimes in the middle, sometimes at the end, and surprisingly sometimes within the web-site what I don't want.
I am not sure what the mistake may be so I am asking you for help.
TIA, VivaldiFan2023
Update: I know that I can also use "Ctrl + 1" for the first tab, "Ctrl + 2" for the second tab and so on, but that's not the best solution. I'd prefer switching via Ctrl + tab.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@VivaldiFan2023
Hi, check if Tab Cycling is set to "Tab Order".
You can test to enable "Show Tab Cycler", you get a small window with a tab list.
Some users like this very much.
-
VivaldiFan2023
You're great.
THAT was it. I am hooked. The ultimate solution for me. THX so much! Love it.
-
I didn't even know this was a feature, thank you both for sharing this!