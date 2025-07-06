Hi @all,

I am trying to get more used to shortcuts bc it's way more comfortable than using the mouse. However, I experienced the following issue and I am not sure whether I understood something wrong.

My intention is/was to switch tabs. One after the other, from left to right and vice versa. OK, I learned the shortcut is "Ctrl + tab" from left to right and "Ctrl + Shift + tab" from right to left.

But this doesn't work orderly bc the tabs chosen are random. Not one after the other what I intended but sometimes in the middle, sometimes at the end, and surprisingly sometimes within the web-site what I don't want.

I am not sure what the mistake may be so I am asking you for help.

TIA, VivaldiFan2023

Update: I know that I can also use "Ctrl + 1" for the first tab, "Ctrl + 2" for the second tab and so on, but that's not the best solution. I'd prefer switching via Ctrl + tab.